CBSE CTET Results 2018 declared at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to check

CBSE CTET Results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CTET results 2018 on Friday late evening. Candidates can check their results on its official website ctet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

This time CTET has declared the results within 25 days of holding the exam, the board said.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam was conducted on December 9, 2018, at more than 2,100 centres across the country.

Result has been declared within 25 days after the exam, which is a record in the history of the CTET, the board said. Out of10,73,545 candidates, 1,78,273 qualified for primary school teachers (class 1 to 5), while out of 8,78,425 candidates,1,26,968 qualified for middle school teachers (class 6 to 8).

CTET had earlier released its official answer key on December 30, 2018.

It is also for the first time that more than three lakh candidates qualified for primary schools and middle schools in 2018 CTET exam, the board said.

The pass percentage for primary school was 17 per cent and middle school was 15 per cent. The exam was conducted after two years, the board said.

CBSE CTET Results 2018: How to check

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on the link given on the homepage that reads CTET Results 2018

Enter your roll number and click submit

Your result will be displayed.

CBSE CTET 2018: Here’s the direct link to check

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 07:21 IST