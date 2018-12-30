CTET answer key 2018: Raise objection before 5pm today, here’s how

Central teachers’ eligibility test (CTET) 2018 answer key was released on December 28 on its official website ctet.nic.in. CBSE had asked the candidates to raise objections, if any, before December 30, 5 pm at the official website by paying a fee of Rs 1000.

Today is the last date to raise objections in the answers given in the answer key. If you have not done it yet, do it before 5 pm today.

A public notice issued by CTET regarding challenging the answer key reads, “If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified fee shall be refunded.The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. CBSE’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no communication will be entertained.’

The exam was conducted by CBSE at 2,296 centres across the country. According to the information bulletin of CTET 2018, the results will be out within six weeks from the date of exam.

Candidates can login to download the answer key at ctet.nic.in

According to reports, around 16,91,088 candidates took the examinations, out of which 58% were female, 33,07 differently abled and 199 transgender.

The OMR sheet and the answer key is displayed on CTET official website.The Candidates can download the same in the given stipulated time.Thereafter the candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any nationalised bank and payable at Delhi.

Candidates must score at least 60 marks to qualify in the examination. However, the reserved category candidates have a relaxation of 5 marks.

CTET answer key 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of CTET

Click on the link for CTET answer key

A Pdf page containing the answer key will open

Download it on your computer and take a printout for future reference







First Published: Dec 30, 2018 13:36 IST