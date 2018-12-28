CTET answer key 2018 released at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to check

Central teachers’ eligibility test (CTET) 2018 answer key has been released on its official website ctet.nic.in. The candidates were eagerly waiting for the CTET answer key, the exam for which was conducted on December 9.

Candidates can login to download the answer key at ctet.nic.in

The exam was conducted by CBSE at 2,296 centres across the country. According to the information bulletin of CTET 2018, the results will be out within six weeks from the date of exam.

According to reports, around 16,91,088 candidates took the examinations, out of which 58% were female, 33,07 differently abled and 199 transgender.

Canddiates can raise objections before December 30, 5 pm at the official website by paying a fee of Rs 1000.

The OMR sheet and the answer key is displayed on CTET official website.The Candidates can download the same in the given stipulated time.Thereafter the candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any nationalised bank and payable at Delhi.

Candidates must score at least 60 marks to qualify in the examination. However, the reserved category candidates have a relaxation of 5 marks.

Here’s the direct link to check CTET answer key 2018

CTET answer key 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of CTET

Click on the link for CTET answer key

A Pdf page containing the answer key will open

Download it on your computer and take a printout for future reference











First Published: Dec 28, 2018 13:29 IST