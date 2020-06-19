CBSE CTET 2020 to be conducted on July 5, board releases previous years’ question papers
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 on July 5. Meanwhile, CBSE has uploaded previous years question papers for last three CTETs on its official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the previous years question papers of December 2018, July 2019 and December 2019. Both, paper 1 (main) and paper 2 of all sets are available on the website.
Check CTET question papers of December 2018
Check CTET question papers of July 2019
Check CTET question papers of December 2019
CTET JULY 2020: EXAM PATTERN
Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage
Duration of examination- Two-and-a-half hours
(i) Child Development and Pedagogy ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks
(ii) Language I (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ----30 Marks
(iii) Language II (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks
(iv) Mathematics ---30 MCQs--- 30 Marks
(v) Environmental Studies ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks
Total 150 MCQs ---150 Marks
Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage :
Duration of examination - Two-and-a-half hours
(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks
(ii) Language I (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs--- 30 Marks
(iii) Language II (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs ---30 Marks
(iv) Mathematics and Science -- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Mathematics and Science teacher)
(v) Social Studies/Social Science --- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) *For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)
Total 150 MCQs -----150 Marks
Click here to read official information brochure of CTET July 2020