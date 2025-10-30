CBSE datesheet released: Check full schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the final schedule for the 2026 board examinations for classes 10 and 12.
The academically crucial exams are scheduled to commence on February 17, 2026.
CBSE, which announced the date sheet 110 days prior to the commencement of the exams, said in its official circular that the schedule has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date.
Here is the schedule for class 10 exams:
February 17, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Mathematics standard and Mathematics basic
February 18, Wednesday, 10.30 am- Home science
February 20, Friday, 10.30 am- Multi-media, data science, marketing and sales, multi skill foundation course, physical activity trainer, beauty and wellness
February 21, Saturday, 10.30 am- English(Language and Literature) and English(Communicative)
February 23, Monday, 10.30 am- Urdu course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu Telengana
February 24, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Urdu course B and elements of business
February 25, Wednesday, 10.30 am- Science
February 26, Thursday, 10.30 am- Retail, security, automotive, introduction to financial markets, introduction to tourism, agriculture, food production, front office operations, banking and insurance, health care, apparel, electronics and hardware, foundation skill for sciences, design thinking and innovation
February 27, Friday, 10.30 am- Computer applications, information technology artificial intelligence
March 9, Monday, 10.30 am- Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic music (vocal), Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per. ins, Hindustani music vocal, Hindustani music (mel ins), Hindustani music (per ins), Thai.
March 10, Tuesday, 10.30 am- French
Following is the the board exam schedule for class 12:
February 17, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Biotechnology, entrepreneurship, shorthand(English) and shorthand (Hindi)
February 18, Wednesday, 10.30 am- Physical education
February 19, Thursday, 10.30 am- Cost accounting, engineering graphics, Horticulture
February 20, Friday, 10.30 am- Physics
February 21, Saturday, 10.30 am- Automotive and fashion studies
February 23, Monday, 10.30 am- Mass media studies, design thinking and innovation
February 24, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Accountancy
February 25, Wednesday, 10.30 am- Typography and computer application