    CBSE datesheet released: Check full schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams

    The schedule is released 110 days before commencement of the exams and is designed to avoid conflicts among more than 40,000 subject combinations.

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:07 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the final schedule for the 2026 board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

    Both 10th and 12th board exams are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. (PTI file photo)
    Both 10th and 12th board exams are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. (PTI file photo)

    The academically crucial exams are scheduled to commence on February 17, 2026.

    CBSE, which announced the date sheet 110 days prior to the commencement of the exams, said in its official circular that the schedule has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date.

    Here is the schedule for class 10 exams:

    • February 17, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Mathematics standard and Mathematics basic
    • February 18, Wednesday, 10.30 am- Home science
    • February 20, Friday, 10.30 am- Multi-media, data science, marketing and sales, multi skill foundation course, physical activity trainer, beauty and wellness
    • February 21, Saturday, 10.30 am- English(Language and Literature) and English(Communicative)
    • February 23, Monday, 10.30 am- Urdu course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu Telengana
    • February 24, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Urdu course B and elements of business
    • February 25, Wednesday, 10.30 am- Science
    • February 26, Thursday, 10.30 am- Retail, security, automotive, introduction to financial markets, introduction to tourism, agriculture, food production, front office operations, banking and insurance, health care, apparel, electronics and hardware, foundation skill for sciences, design thinking and innovation
    • February 27, Friday, 10.30 am- Computer applications, information technology artificial intelligence
    • February 28, Saturday, 10.30 am- Arabic, Sanskrit(Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa
    • March 2, Monday, 10.30 am- Hindi course A, Hindi course B
    • March 3, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Tibetan, German, national cadet corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, elements of book keeping and accountancy
    • March 5, Thursday, 10.30 am- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
    • March 6, Friday, 10.30 am- Painting
    • March 7, Saturday, 10.30 am- Social science
    • March 9, Monday, 10.30 am- Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic music (vocal), Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per. ins, Hindustani music vocal, Hindustani music (mel ins), Hindustani music (per ins), Thai.
    • March 10, Tuesday, 10.30 am- French

    Following is the the board exam schedule for class 12:

    • February 17, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Biotechnology, entrepreneurship, shorthand(English) and shorthand (Hindi)
    • February 18, Wednesday, 10.30 am- Physical education
    • February 19, Thursday, 10.30 am- Cost accounting, engineering graphics, Horticulture
    • February 20, Friday, 10.30 am- Physics
    • February 21, Saturday, 10.30 am- Automotive and fashion studies
    • February 23, Monday, 10.30 am- Mass media studies, design thinking and innovation
    • February 24, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Accountancy
    • February 25, Wednesday, 10.30 am- Typography and computer application
    • February 26, Thursday, 10.30 am- Geography
    • February 27, Friday, 10.30 am- Painting, Graphics
    • February 28, Saturday, 10.30 am- Chemistry
    • March 3, Tuesday, 10.30 am- Legal studies
    • March 5, Thursday, 10.30am- Psychology
    • March 6, Friday, 10.30 am- Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Telugu Telengana, Mizo, Kashmiri
    • March 7, Saturday, 10.30 am- Electronics and hardware
    • March 9, Monday, 10.30 am- Mathematics and applied mathematics
    • March 11, Wednesday, 10.30am- Design
    • March 12, Thursday, 10.30am- English core and english elective
    • March 14, Saturday, 10.30 am- Home science
    • March 16, Monday, 10.30am- Hindi core and Hindi elective
    • March 18, Wednesday, 10.30am- Economics
    • March 20, Friday, 10.30am- Marketing
    • March 23, Monday, 10.30 am- Political science
    • March 25, Wednesday, 10.30am- Computer science
    • March 27, Thursday, 10.30am- Biology
    • March 28, Saturday, 10.30am- Business studies
    • March 30, Monday, 10.30am- History
    • April 2, Thursday, 10.30am- National cadet corps(NCC)
    • April 4, Saturday, 10.30am- Sociology
    • April 8, Wednesday, 10.30am- Sanskrit core
    • April 9. Thursday, 10.30am- Multi-media, data science
    recommendedIcon
    Exam and College Guide
