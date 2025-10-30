CBSE datesheet released: Check full schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the final schedule for the 2026 board examinations for classes 10 and 12. Both 10th and 12th board exams are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. (PTI file photo)

CBSE, which announced the date sheet 110 days prior to the commencement of the exams, said in its official circular that the schedule has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date.