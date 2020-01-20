CBSE Reading challenge for school students on Jan 25, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:16 IST

The central board of secondary education is organizing a reading challenge for the CBSE-affiliated school students. The reading challenge is being organized to promote reading literacy among the students. The Reading challenge will be held in two stages. In the first stage, all students from class 8th to 10th can participate. Out of which, six students will be shortlisted by the schools for further participation in the second stage.

Why Reading Challenge?

CBSE with the aim of promoting reading literacy among the learners is organizing the Reading challenge. According to the press release, it will help in cultivating communication, critical and creative thinking and problem-solving skills among the students, which will contribute to their individual growth.

Reading Literacy is not only a foundation for achievement in other subject areas within the educational system but also a prerequisite for successful participation in most areas of adult life.

Nature of Test:

The Reading challenge would focus on both speed and accuracy. The question paper with reading tasks shall comprise 5-8 passages, each passage followed by objective type questions. The student participants are expected to complete the paper as quickly as possible. The students who correctly answer the paper in the shortest duration of time will be selected.

The procedure of selection:

The challenge will consist of two stages:

1.Round one: CBSE affiliated schools can register themselves for the reading challenge through the link available on the official website from January 13 to 22, 2020. On January 23, 2020, a question paper with a reading task would be made available to the registered schools with the scoring criteria.

The school shall organize the test for the registered students between January 23 to 25, 2020, and identify six students (2 each from classes VIII, IX and X) on the basis of their performance on the assigned reading task.

Schools shall register the names of these six students by paying a registration fee of Rs. 1200/- (Rs.200/- for each student) by logging in through the online link between January 27 to February 2, 2020.

2.Round two: CBSE will be conducting a computer-based reading test for the registered test from February 4 to 7, 2020.

All the participants of Round Two will be issued an online participation & appreciation certificate by the Board. The best 50 performers from each Region will be issued a merit certificate. All schools may encourage their students to participate in the CBSE Reading Challenge as it would provide learners an opportunity to practice and demonstrate their reading skills.