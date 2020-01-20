e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Education / CBSE Recruitment admit card 2020 released for All India Competitive Exam 2019

CBSE Recruitment admit card 2020 released for All India Competitive Exam 2019

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released the admit card for all India competitive exam 2019. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online at cbse.nic.in.

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Nandini 
Nandini 
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Recruitment admit card 2020
CBSE Recruitment admit card 2020(CBSE)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for all India competitive exam 2019. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online at cbse.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 357 vacancies for various posts. Out of which, 14 vacancies are of Assistant Secretary, 7 are of Assistant Secretary (IT), 14 are of Analyst (IT), 8 are of Junior Hindi Translator, 60 are of Senior Assistant , 25 are of Stenographer, 6 are of Accountant, 204 are of Junior Assistant, 19 are of Junior Accountant.

The date, time and venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to bring the printout of the admit card on the day of exam.

How to download CBSE admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

Under the Recent Announcements section, click on the link to download CBSE recruitment admit card

A login page will appear

Key in your user ID and password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

tags
top news
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News