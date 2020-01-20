CBSE Recruitment admit card 2020 released for All India Competitive Exam 2019

education

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:31 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for all India competitive exam 2019. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online at cbse.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 357 vacancies for various posts. Out of which, 14 vacancies are of Assistant Secretary, 7 are of Assistant Secretary (IT), 14 are of Analyst (IT), 8 are of Junior Hindi Translator, 60 are of Senior Assistant , 25 are of Stenographer, 6 are of Accountant, 204 are of Junior Assistant, 19 are of Junior Accountant.

The date, time and venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to bring the printout of the admit card on the day of exam.

How to download CBSE admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

Under the Recent Announcements section, click on the link to download CBSE recruitment admit card

A login page will appear

Key in your user ID and password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.