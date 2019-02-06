CBSE shares video to sensitise students on unfair means during board exams

In a bid to sensitise the students for not using unfair means during, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a two and a half minute video with schools.

The board has instructed the schools to show the video to the students of all classes so that they attempt their papers honestly.

The video shows a boy who is regular in classes, school and passes in every subject in each term, never opts for any unfair means despite getting flunked in the final mathematics examination. In the video, the student says that despite trying to study at night, he fell asleep and got anxious on the day of the examination.

While taking the examination next time, he attempted 15 questions in two and half hours and when only half an hour was left, he cheated rest of the answers from the answer sheet of another student. After two weeks, the student passed in all the subjects and received a certificate from the institute for clearing the examination with a good score. At the end of the video, the boy realises that to clear an examination, cheating is not the solution and to pass, there is a need to attempt the paper honestly.

The board has also uploaded videos on aggression, depression, exam anxiety, internet addiction disorder, specific learning ability, life skills on their website.

Principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Harmeet kaur Waraich, said, “Students will be informed that there is no shortcut to success and they should give their examinations honestly. We will show this video to the board class students so that students can be guided not to indulge in any unfair means.”

Principal of BCM School, Dugri, Vandna Shahi, said, “We have planned to show these videos to the students and parents on February 9 in the school.”

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 09:24 IST