CBSE students since 1975 can get their duplicate certificates, click here to know how

If you have passed the board examination from Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) here’s some good news for you. You can now get the duplicate certificate easily rather than visiting the Delhi office to collect the same.

CBSE has now provided the facility to apply for duplicate certificates and collect them at the regional office. Candidates who have passed the board examinations in 1975 or later will also be able to get their duplicate certificates.

CBSE coordinator of Patna region, Rajeev Ranjan said, “Now, the ex-students will also get the opportunity to obtain the duplicate certificates, Regarding this, the CBSE has made various changes. Board has given the facility to the students of collecting the certificates from their own zones. According to CBSE, the students who had passed from this board from 1975 to 2000 will now be able to collect the duplicate certificates from Ajmer. While those students who are from 2001 to 2010 batch of Bihar-Jharkhand will get the duplicate certificate from the regional office of CBSE at Allahabad. From 2011 to 2018 passed candidates can obtain the certificates from their respective regional offices.

The fees for obtaining the duplicate certificate are different for the students of the different passed out year. Students who had passed out 2012-17 can get the certificates by submitting Rs 250. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 who had passed the board exams between the previous 5 to 10 years. From the previous 10 to 20 years passed candidates will have to submit the fee of Rs. 1000. Those who had passed the exams from more than the past 20 years can submit Rs 2000.

To get the migration certificate and the birth certificate, the candidates will have to pay Rs 250 while for the provisional certificate, the fee is Rs 200. To collect the certificates urgently, students will have to pay extra Rs 500 . To correct the name, date of birth etc in the mark sheet or in certificates, students will have to pay Rs 1000.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 13:08 IST