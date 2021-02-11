CBSE tells schools to conduct class 9 and 11 exams, begin new session from Apr 1
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, February 11, has issued a notification advising schools to conduct the final examinations of Classes 9 and 11 by ensuring the COVID-19 safety protocols and to begin the new academic session from April 1, 2021.
“Schools should be fully geared up and prepared to welcome the students for face to face classes. This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by the schools in new academic sessions at the beginning of the classes,” reads the official notice.
"It would be appropriate to start the academic session 2021-22 from 1st April 2021 to the extent feasible subject to the instruction of the state government," further reads the notice.
CBSE Notice:
