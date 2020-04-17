e-paper
CBSE to states: Examine issue of school fee payment, salary of teachers sensitively



education Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:48 IST

Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Central Board of Secondary Education.
Central Board of Secondary Education. (Agencies)
         

In the wake of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the CBSE on Friday advised states and union territories to examine the issues of school fees payment and salaries to teachers “sensitively and holistically” keeping in mind the interest of all stakeholders .

The lockdown, which was from March 25 to April 14, has been extended by the Centre to May 3 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Keeping in view the present situation of the countrywide lockdown, and difficulties being face by all stakeholders in the school education system due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is requested that the state governments may examine the issue of lump sum payment of school fees and teacher’s salaries sensitively and holistically considering the interest of all stakeholders concerned,” CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a letter to chief secretaries of states and union territories.

“The States and UTs may consider issuing suitable instructions on periodicity of payment of school fees and payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff to be applicable during the period of the pandemic,” he said. Thakur said that action taken at “your end may kindly be informed to the board to enable us to respond to the queries of our stakeholders.” As per CBSE affiliation by-laws, fees is supposed to be charged under the heads prescribed by the Department of Education of the states and union territories. The admission fee charged under any other head are also charged only as per the regulations of the appropriate government, the by-laws state.

The affiliation by-laws also empower the education department of states and union territories concerned to decide the manner in which fee can be collected.

