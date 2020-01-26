e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / CBSE, universities’ toppers witness Republic Day parade from PM’s box

CBSE, universities’ toppers witness Republic Day parade from PM’s box

They include 50 students from undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, 30 from Class 10 and 25 from Class 12.

education Updated: Jan 26, 2020 12:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI photo)
         

A total of 105 toppers from CBSE and universities across the country will get to watch the 71st Republic Day Parade on Sunday from the Prime Minister’s box.

They include 50 students from undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, 30 from Class 10 and 25 from Class 12.

“The HRD Ministry seeks list of toppers from CBSE and various universities and educational institutions from across the country. From the list, we select few students from each CBSE region and universities or institutions who have secured maximum marks and figured at top position,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.

The maximum number of 14 students are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Assam (8). Seven students are each from Kerala, Haryana and Karnataka.

“After completion of the parade, the students will be awarded a certificate of appreciation by the HRD Ministry at 4 PM,” the official student.

tags
top news
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Shardul Thakur dismisses Martin Guptill
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Shardul Thakur dismisses Martin Guptill
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
PHOTOS: Republic Day 2020 parade, tableaux and more in pics
PHOTOS: Republic Day 2020 parade, tableaux and more in pics
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News