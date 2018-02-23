CCTV cameras to be installed at Lucknow University exam centres to prevent cheating

The University of Lucknow will hold its annual examinations under the watchful gaze of CCTV cameras, vice chancellor SP Singh said at a meeting of varsity officials and degree college principals here on Friday.

The institution’s annual examinations will begin on March 5.

A decision to this effect was taken to ensure the fairness and sanctity of the examinations, Singh said at the event. Governor Ram Naik, who is the chancellor of all state universities, had earlier directed vice chancellors to install CCTV cameras in examination halls.

“All exam centres must install CCTVs before the start of the annual examination,” Singh said. “If any student is caught using unfair means, the flying squad and invigilators concerned will issue a notice to him/her and seek a signature of receipt. If the student refuses to sign, the centre superintendent will send the notice to the student’s address by registered mail .”

The vice chancellor said candidates must also sit in accordance with the seating plan pasted outside examination rooms as well as the gates of the centres concerned. They should be frisked properly before being allowed to enter, he added.

After the meeting, Lucknow University spokesperson stated that notes, bags and electronic gadgets like mobile phones were strictly prohibited inside examination centres. “Only the computerised attendance sheet bearing the student’s photograph will be allowed,” he said, adding that the university has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against those involved in examination fraud.