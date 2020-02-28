CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: Computer engineers, developers can apply for 131 vacancies
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Noida, a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has invited online applications for various posts including project engineer and project manager. The online application process began on February 25 and ends on March 11. There are a total of 131 vacancies.
Details of Post:
Project Engineer (Software Application Developer) – 75 Posts
1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics
Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.
Project Manager (Application Performance Management/Data Center Operations) – 2 Posts
1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /Computer & Networking Security/MCA (11 years experience) or
Masters in Technology (M. Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security (7 years experience) or
Ph. D in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security (4 years experience)
Project Manager (Program Management Office) – 1 Post
1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA (11 years experience) or
Masters in Technology (M.Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics (7 years experience) or
Ph.D in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics (4 years experience).
Project Manager (Software Design & Development) – 7 Posts
1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA (11 years exp.) or
Masters in Technology (M.Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics (7 years exp.) or
Ph.D in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics (4 years exp.)
Project Engineer (DBA / Application Server Admin / Server & Cloud Admin/ Security Analyst/ Backup & Storage Admin/ Data Scientist/ Big Data Developer) – 9 Posts
1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security /MCA or
Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security
Minimum 5 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.
Project Engineer (DBA / Application Server Admin / Data Scientist/ Big Data Developer) – 3 Posts
1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security /MCA or
Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security
Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.
Project Engineer (Software Quality Assurance) – 1 Post
1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics
Minimum 4 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.
Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation) – 21 Posts
1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics
Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.
Project Engineer (Embedded Software Developer) – 4 Posts
1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science or Post Graduation Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/Computer Science
Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.
Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation)-E&T– 3 Posts
1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication/MCA or
Post-Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics
Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.
Project Engineer (Faculty) – 1 Post
1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/MCA Or
1st Class B. Tech /BE in Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science/IT and MBA in Human Resource Management/Marketing Or
1st Class Masters in Technology (M. Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Electronics & Communication/VLSI Design/ Computer Science/IT Or
Ph D in Electronics & Communication/VLSI Design/Computer Science/IT
Minimum 02 years of post-qualification relevant work experience to the job description
No experience in case of PhD degree
Project Engineer (Digital Marketing) – 1 Post
1st Class B. Tech /BE in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications and MBA in Marketing/Operations
Project Engineer (Mobile Application Developer) – 4 Posts
1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or
Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics
Minimum 2 years of post-qualification work experience relevant to the job description.
“All the above posts are purely on contract basis on consolidated emolument initially for a period of 02 (Two) year or co-terminus with the project whichever is earlier. However, term of contract may be considered for extension for a further period of another one year based on performance of the incumbent and requirement of the project. However, C-DAC, Noida reserve the right to terminate the Contract even during the contract period or extended contract period without assigning any reason after giving 30 days prior notice, or salary in lieu thereof,” the official notice reads.
How to apply online:
Visit the official website of CDAC at https://www.cdac.in/index.aspx
Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage
Click on Current Job Openings
Click on the link that reads ‘C-DAC Noida invites application for various positions (Advertisement No.C-DAC/Noida/02/February/2020)’
Click on the ‘View Details’ tab for the post you want to apply
Read the educational qualification, experience and job profile for the post
At the bottom of the page, click on ‘Apply online’ tab
Fill in your registration form and follow the procedure.
CDAC Noida is currently handling various projects of national importance in Digital health, E-Governance, Transportation & Transit applications, Communication, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence/ML/DL and analytics, Smart Card-OS Development, etc.