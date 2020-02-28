CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: Computer engineers, developers can apply for 131 vacancies

education

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 15:46 IST

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Noida, a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has invited online applications for various posts including project engineer and project manager. The online application process began on February 25 and ends on March 11. There are a total of 131 vacancies.

Details of Post:

Project Engineer (Software Application Developer) – 75 Posts

1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics

Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

Project Manager (Application Performance Management/Data Center Operations) – 2 Posts

1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /Computer & Networking Security/MCA (11 years experience) or

Masters in Technology (M. Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security (7 years experience) or

Ph. D in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security (4 years experience)

Project Manager (Program Management Office) – 1 Post

1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA (11 years experience) or

Masters in Technology (M.Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics (7 years experience) or

Ph.D in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics (4 years experience).

Project Manager (Software Design & Development) – 7 Posts

1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA (11 years exp.) or

Masters in Technology (M.Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics (7 years exp.) or

Ph.D in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics (4 years exp.)

Project Engineer (DBA / Application Server Admin / Server & Cloud Admin/ Security Analyst/ Backup & Storage Admin/ Data Scientist/ Big Data Developer) – 9 Posts

1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security /MCA or

Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security

Minimum 5 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

Project Engineer (DBA / Application Server Admin / Data Scientist/ Big Data Developer) – 3 Posts

1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security /MCA or

Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Computer & Networking Security

Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

Project Engineer (Software Quality Assurance) – 1 Post

1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics

Minimum 4 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation) – 21 Posts

1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics

Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

Project Engineer (Embedded Software Developer) – 4 Posts

1st Class B.E/B.Tech. in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science or Post Graduation Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/Computer Science

Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation)-E&T– 3 Posts

1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication/MCA or

Post-Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics

Minimum 2 years of post qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

Project Engineer (Faculty) – 1 Post

1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/MCA Or

1st Class B. Tech /BE in Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science/IT and MBA in Human Resource Management/Marketing Or

1st Class Masters in Technology (M. Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Electronics & Communication/VLSI Design/ Computer Science/IT Or

Ph D in Electronics & Communication/VLSI Design/Computer Science/IT

Minimum 02 years of post-qualification relevant work experience to the job description

No experience in case of PhD degree

Project Engineer (Digital Marketing) – 1 Post

1st Class B. Tech /BE in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications and MBA in Marketing/Operations

Project Engineer (Mobile Application Developer) – 4 Posts

1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or

Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics

Minimum 2 years of post-qualification work experience relevant to the job description.

“All the above posts are purely on contract basis on consolidated emolument initially for a period of 02 (Two) year or co-terminus with the project whichever is earlier. However, term of contract may be considered for extension for a further period of another one year based on performance of the incumbent and requirement of the project. However, C-DAC, Noida reserve the right to terminate the Contract even during the contract period or extended contract period without assigning any reason after giving 30 days prior notice, or salary in lieu thereof,” the official notice reads.

How to apply online:

Visit the official website of CDAC at https://www.cdac.in/index.aspx

Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage

Click on Current Job Openings

Click on the link that reads ‘C-DAC Noida invites application for various positions (Advertisement No.C-DAC/Noida/02/February/2020)’

Click on the ‘View Details’ tab for the post you want to apply

Read the educational qualification, experience and job profile for the post

At the bottom of the page, click on ‘Apply online’ tab

Fill in your registration form and follow the procedure.

CDAC Noida is currently handling various projects of national importance in Digital health, E-Governance, Transportation & Transit applications, Communication, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence/ML/DL and analytics, Smart Card-OS Development, etc.