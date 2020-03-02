e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / CEED 2020 result declared at ceed.iitb.ac.in, check details here

CEED 2020 result declared at ceed.iitb.ac.in, check details here

The institute conducted the CEED 2020 entrance examination on January 18, 2020, at various centres.

education Updated: Mar 02, 2020 10:33 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CEED 2020 result. (Screengrab)
CEED 2020 result. (Screengrab)
         

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared the CEED 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ceed.iitb.ac.in. However, candidates must note that CEED 2020 score card is valid up to March 3, 2021.

The institute conducted the CEED 2020 entrance examination on January 18, 2020, at various centres.

CEED 2020 is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design and PhD in Design. Qualifying CEED examination does not guarantee admission to any of the result sharing Institutes.

Here’s the direct link to check the CEED 2020 results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the ‘Portal” section and go to log in

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.CEED 2020 result will appear on the display screen

5.Download the result and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
Will hear plea for FIR but don’t expect court to prevent violence, says SC
Will hear plea for FIR but don’t expect court to prevent violence, says SC
Article 370 matter stays with 5-judge bench, SC accepts govt’s stand
Article 370 matter stays with 5-judge bench, SC accepts govt’s stand
SC rejects Pawan Gupta’s plea, but hanging of Delhi gangrape convicts could be delayed
SC rejects Pawan Gupta’s plea, but hanging of Delhi gangrape convicts could be delayed
Days after lashing out at Centre over Delhi violence, Rajinikanth’s offer on CAA
Days after lashing out at Centre over Delhi violence, Rajinikanth’s offer on CAA
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars
Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars
Apple increases prices of its select iPhones: Check new prices vs old
Apple increases prices of its select iPhones: Check new prices vs old
trending topics
Delhi Shiv Vihar ViolenceDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAABIS Recruitment 2020Shah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News