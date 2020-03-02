CEED 2020 result declared at ceed.iitb.ac.in, check details here

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 10:33 IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared the CEED 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ceed.iitb.ac.in. However, candidates must note that CEED 2020 score card is valid up to March 3, 2021.

The institute conducted the CEED 2020 entrance examination on January 18, 2020, at various centres.

CEED 2020 is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design and PhD in Design. Qualifying CEED examination does not guarantee admission to any of the result sharing Institutes.

Here’s the direct link to check the CEED 2020 results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the ‘Portal” section and go to log in

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.CEED 2020 result will appear on the display screen

5.Download the result and take its print out for future references.