Central University of Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Apply for 46 vacancies of professors, asst, associate professors

education

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:59 IST

Central University of Jharkhand has invited applications for recruitment against 46 vacancies of professor. associate professor and assistant professors of various subjects. Aspirants can apply online at cuj.ac.in on or before April 9, 2020.

Read More: CUCET Admission 2020: Application form out for admission for 14 central universities, full details here

The subjects for which professors, assistant professor and associate professor include business administration, chemistry, commerce and financial studies, computer science and technology, contemporary and tribal customary law, education, energy engineering, English studies, Environmental Science, Far East Languages, Physics, Politics and International Relations, Geo informatics, Hindi, Mass Communication, Mathematics, Nanoscience and technology professor,transport science and technology, water engineering and management, geography and public administration.

Also Read: Central University of South Bihar introduces 7 new courses from this academic session

Eligibility: Every post requires a different educational qualification and experience. However, having a PhD degree and a master’s degree in a relevant subject are a must for all posts. Publication of a required number of research paper is also required.

Candidates are required to visit the official website and check the official notification carefully before applying.

Click here for official notification

How to apply

Candidates are required to submit the online application form provided on the official website before April 9.

A hard copy of the application form along with self attested copies of the certificates for age proof, qualifications, experience, caste; Duly filed in Academic/Research Score Sheet; Appendix II, Table 2. Declaration Form; Endorsement by the Employer; and University copy of Bank Challan should reach the university address till the 17th April, 2020 from speed post or registered post. To, The Registrar Recruitment Cell Central University of Jharkhand Ratu- Lohardaga Road Brambe, Mandar, Ranchi-835205 (Jharkhand)