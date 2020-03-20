CUCET Admission 2020: Application form out for admission for 14 central universities, full details here
Looking for admissions in undergraduate or postgraduate colleges? Well if you are seeking admission in any of the 14 central universities of India, you should register for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020.
Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or is appearing for the class 12th boards can apply for the undergraduate (UG) programmes while those who are in final years of their bachelor’s degree or have passed the exam can apply for postgraduate (PG) programmes.
The online registration process for CUCET began on March 16 and will end on April 11. Candidates can register online at cucetexam.in
The examination for UG/PG programmes will have OMR based questions while for research programmes there will be a computer based test. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website of CUCET.
IMPORTANT DATES:
Online registration process begins- March 16
Online registration process ends- April 11
Issue of admit cards- May 18
Date of exams (UG and PG)-- May 30, 31
Exam date for research programmes- June 6, 7
Result declaration-- June 26, 2020.
HOW TO APPLY:
Candidates can register online at cucetexams.in. Candidates will get various options to chose the university they wish to take admission in and the programme they are interested in. They can chose multiple options too. Candidates will have to pay an online application fee before submission of the application.
APPLICATION FEE:
General/ OBC/ EWS -- Rs 800 for UG/PG programmes and Rs 1000 for research programmes
SC/ST --- RS 350 for UG/PG and Rs 450 for RP
PwD - Nil
List of Central Universities:
Assam University, Silchar
Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University
Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics
Central University of Gujarat
Central University of Haryana
Central University of Jammu
Central University of Jharkhand
Central University of Karnataka
Central University of Kashmir
Central University of Kerala
Central University of Odisha
Central University of Punjab
Central University of Rajasthan
Central University of South Bihar
Central University of Tamil Nadu
Khallikote University, Berhampur
Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur
Candidate are advised to check the online prospectus of the university they chose and check details of the programmes offered and their eligibility before applying.