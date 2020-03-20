CUCET Admission 2020: Application form out for admission for 14 central universities, full details here

education

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:21 IST

Looking for admissions in undergraduate or postgraduate colleges? Well if you are seeking admission in any of the 14 central universities of India, you should register for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020.

Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or is appearing for the class 12th boards can apply for the undergraduate (UG) programmes while those who are in final years of their bachelor’s degree or have passed the exam can apply for postgraduate (PG) programmes.

The online registration process for CUCET began on March 16 and will end on April 11. Candidates can register online at cucetexam.in

The examination for UG/PG programmes will have OMR based questions while for research programmes there will be a computer based test. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website of CUCET.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Online registration process begins- March 16

Online registration process ends- April 11

Issue of admit cards- May 18

Date of exams (UG and PG)-- May 30, 31

Exam date for research programmes- June 6, 7

Result declaration-- June 26, 2020.

HOW TO APPLY:

Candidates can register online at cucetexams.in. Candidates will get various options to chose the university they wish to take admission in and the programme they are interested in. They can chose multiple options too. Candidates will have to pay an online application fee before submission of the application.

APPLICATION FEE:

General/ OBC/ EWS -- Rs 800 for UG/PG programmes and Rs 1000 for research programmes

SC/ST --- RS 350 for UG/PG and Rs 450 for RP

PwD - Nil

List of Central Universities:

Assam University, Silchar

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University

Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Khallikote University, Berhampur

Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur

Candidate are advised to check the online prospectus of the university they chose and check details of the programmes offered and their eligibility before applying.