Central University of South Bihar introduces 7 new courses from this academic session

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:28 IST

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) is all set to introduce seven new courses from 2020-21 academic session.

In this regard, the university has issued a notification at the official website of the university www.cusb.ac.in inviting online application for 52 courses at undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level.

Of the seven new courses, five are at post-graduate level namely M.Ped (Master of physical education), M.Sc geography, geology, M Pharma (pharmaceuticals) and M Pharma (pharmacology) while other two is PhD in commerce and history.

According to Public Relation Officer of CUSB, Muddasir Alam , the seven courses are an addition to the existing 45 courses. He said, “Earlier the university was conducting 45 courses including three undergraduate (UG) courses, 22 post-graduate (PG) courses and 20 PhD programmes. From this year, seven new courses have been added.”

“Online applications are invited for a total of 1777 seats—276 seats at UG level, 1171 seats at PG level and 330 seats at PhD level. The last date for filling the online form is April 11,” added Alam.

Rashmi Tripathi, university’s controller of exams, said, “The University will conduct Central University Combined Entrance Test (CUCET) for selection of candidates. Entrance test for UG and PG courses will be held on May 30 and May 31 at 141 examination centres in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states. The entrance test for PhD courses will be held on June 6 and June 7 across 47 centres across India. However, in case of unavoidable circumstances, the dates may be changed, which shall be notified on website.”

Established in 2009, the university shifted to 300-acre campus in Gaya in 2018. Prior to this, it functioned from rented buildings in Patna and Gaya.