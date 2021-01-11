IND USA
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
'Centre earmarked 59,000cr for scholarships to backward classes in Assam'

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:41 AM IST

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the central government has earmarked 59,000 crore for scholarships to backward classes in Assam over a period of five years.

Reviewing implementation of various schemes of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment with officials in Assam, he said the sum has been allocated under a scholarship scheme.

"Out of this amount, 60 per cent will be from the Centre and 40 per cent from the state. Post this, every year, there will be an increase of five per cent of the Centre's share till the share reaches 80 per cent," Athawale said at a press conference.

Asserting that his ministry is committed to providing scholarship to all eligible students on time, the minister said seven per cent of the state's population belong to the Scheduled Castes whereas tribals constitute 15 per cent.

He also lauded the efforts of the Assam government for its commitment towards the welfare of the SCs, STs, disabled and the elderly.

"No atrocity has been recorded against the SC and ST communities in Assam in 2020 and for which, the efforts of the state government under the leadership of (CM) Sarbananda Sonowal should be applauded," he said.

Speaking about the schemes for the divyangs, Athawale said his ministry is working for providing opportunities and facilities to the disabled, in order to create an atmosphere that will guarantee them equality.

"This can ensure the protection of their rights and enable their full participation in the society. Some of the schemes are like assistance to disabled persons by providing them with aids and appliances, and pensions," he said.

The minister said 35.67 lakh cylinder connections have so far been provided in the state since 2016 under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, a total of 1.81 crore accounts have been opened in Assam, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state, Athawale said around 7.3 lakh beneficiaries have got possession thus far.

