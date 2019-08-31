Centre for Plant Biotechnology to be transferred to agriculture varsity in Hisar

education

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:52 IST

Haryana Cabinet on Friday gave nod to transfer the Centre for Plant Biotechnology (CPB) from Haryana Science Council to Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar.

The CPB will be transferred on ‘as is where is’ basis along with all existing assets and liabilities to the University and the University will operate and run the CPB along the lines of its set objectives and without altering them, the government spokesperson said.

The Cabinet decided that the University will have to absorb the services of all regular employees of the CPB by giving them service continuity and other benefits of past service rendered in CPB on a regular basis.

“Those regular employees of CPB who are not willing to move the University may retain in Haryana State Council for Science and Technology (HSCST),” the spokesperson said.The CPB formerly known as the Centre for Research and Application in Plant Tissue Culture (CRAPTC) was established in 2000. However, CRAPTC was renamed as CPB in 2007 to widen its activities and objectives.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 17:52 IST