CG Vyapam Recruitment 2019: 14,577 vacancies of teachers announced, check important dates here

CG Vyapam Teachers Recruitment 2019: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has released a schedule of recruitment exam for 14,577 vacancies of teachers.

Interested candidates can check the notification and exam schedule for the recruitment drive at CPEB website at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Recruitment of Lecturer, Teacher, Assistant Teacher and Exercise Teacher Posts is going on. The last date to apply is April 25.

CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE



1. Lecturer - Chemistry, Commerce, Physics, Biology and Mathematics (E and T cadre)

Application begins on April 16, 2019

Application ends on- May 12, 2019

Date of exam- July 14 2019 (First session)

2. Lecturer - English (E and T Cadre)

Application begins on April 16, 2019

Application ends on May 12, 2019

Date of exam-- July 14th, 2019 (Second session)

3. Assistant Teacher Science (Practical) (E and T Cadre)

Application begins on April 26, 2019

Application ends on May 26, 2019

Date of exam- July 28th, 2019

4.Assistant Teacher English Medium (Arts group / Science group)

Application begins on May 7, 2019

Application ends on June 9, 2019

Date of Exam- August 11, 2019 (First session)

5. Teacher English Medium

Application begins on- May 7, 2019

Application ends on- June 9, 2019

Date of Exam- August 11, 2019 (Second session)

6. Assistant Teacher - Science (E and T cadre)

Application begins on May 14, 2019

Application ends on June 16, 2019

Date of exam- August 25, 2019 (First session)

7. Teacher (E and T Cadre)

Application begins on May 14, 2019

Application ends on June 16, 2019

Date of Exam: August 25, 2019 (Second session)

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:35 IST