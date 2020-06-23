CGBSE 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board class 12 results declared at cgbse.nic.in, direct link here

education

CGBSE 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the Class 12 examination results on Tuesday on its official website. The Class 12 students who have appeared in the CGBSE class 12 board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in. A total of 78.59% students passed class 12th exam. There is an improvement of 0.16% in the pass percentage this year.

Direct link to check CGBSE 12th result 2020

Direct link to check CGBSE 12th Vocational result 2020

Out of the 2.75 lakh students who took the class 12th exam, 82.02% girls and 74.70% boys passed the exam.

The Chhattisgarh board could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12 this year, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the Chhattisgarh board had to delay the exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional papers of Class 12.

The students have been awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures will be given the minimum passing marks. This year, nobody will fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

Here’s a direct link to check the CGBSE 12 results.

How to check CGBSE 12th result 2020:

1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

2. Click on the link for CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020

3. Enter the required details like your roll number to login

4. Check your CGBSE Board result for Class 12

5. Take a print out of the results for future use

In 2019, a total of 2,59,944 candidates had appeared for the 12th board exam out of which 2,03, 893 candidates passed. The pass percentage for Class 12 exams of the Chhattisgarh board was 78.43%.

Last year, more than 6 lakh students appeared in the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination. Around 3.88 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 examination and 2.66 lakh in Class 12 examinations.