e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CGPSC prelims result 2019 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, get direct link

CGPSC prelims result 2019 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, get direct link

The commission conducted the CGPSC Prelims Exam on February 9, 2020. On the basis of performance, CGPSC has shortlisted 3,617 candidates for the main examination.

education Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Friday declared the results for the State Service prelims exam 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at psc.cg.gov.in.

The commission conducted the CGPSC Prelims Exam on February 9, 2020. On the basis of performance, CGPSC has shortlisted 3,617 candidates for the main examination.

Those selected in the prelims examination will have to separately apply for the mains. A notification regarding the CGPSC mains exam will be released on the official website of the commission.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘New section’ and click on the link that reads, “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION-2019”

Step 3: The results in the Pdf format will appear on the display screen

Step 3: Scroll down and look for your roll number in the list of selected candidates

Step 4: Take printout of the result for future reference.

tags
top news
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In