Chandigarh teachers allowed to work from home amid coronavirus

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 12:48 IST

With a view to take preventive measures to check the further spread of Covid-19, the teaching staff of the UT government schools and colleges was allowed to work from home while the ministerial staff was asked to report on duty on rotational basis. The orders regarding this were taken out by the director school education, Chandigarh on Friday.

The move came up as teachers showed more and more anxiety on being asked to report to their respective workplaces till Thursday despite Chandigarh recording positive coronavirus cases in the city. As of Friday evening, six positive cases of Coronavirus are reported from Chandigarh(5) and Mohali(1).

A school teacher employee union leader said, “After the growing unrest among the teachers the Education department had to bring out this notice. How can they ask us to report to the school in times of a national crisis? We are also prone to infection. How will they ensure that the infection won’t reach us?”

The order released by the Education Department reads that teaching staff of the school are allowed to work from home however they will have to remain in touch with students and schools over phone or social media up to the March 31st 2020. The school teachers will prepare result meanwhile and undertake evaluation work of non CBSE examinations from home.

The non teaching staff members of the schools are also allowed to put on duty on rotation basis in such a manner that not more than 50% of staff attends duty subject to minimum 1 ministerial staff member for at least 3 hours on working days.

Meanwhile the teaching staff working in colleges shall also work from home till 31st of March and may remain in touch via technology, says the order.

The head of school is asked to be present along with one staff member from teaching faculty as per requirement. The teachers are also asked not to leave the station without prior permission of the competent authority. The Education department will also provide training to master trainers and volunteers during this period.