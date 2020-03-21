e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Chandigarh teachers allowed to work from home amid coronavirus

Chandigarh teachers allowed to work from home amid coronavirus

The order released by the Education Department reads that teaching staff of the school are allowed to work from home however they will have to remain in touch with students and schools over phone or social media up to the March 31st 2020. The school teachers will prepare result meanwhile and undertake evaluation work of non CBSE examinations from home.

education Updated: Mar 21, 2020 12:48 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(HT File)
         

With a view to take preventive measures to check the further spread of Covid-19, the teaching staff of the UT government schools and colleges was allowed to work from home while the ministerial staff was asked to report on duty on rotational basis. The orders regarding this were taken out by the director school education, Chandigarh on Friday.

The move came up as teachers showed more and more anxiety on being asked to report to their respective workplaces till Thursday despite Chandigarh recording positive coronavirus cases in the city. As of Friday evening, six positive cases of Coronavirus are reported from Chandigarh(5) and Mohali(1).

A school teacher employee union leader said, “After the growing unrest among the teachers the Education department had to bring out this notice. How can they ask us to report to the school in times of a national crisis? We are also prone to infection. How will they ensure that the infection won’t reach us?”

The order released by the Education Department reads that teaching staff of the school are allowed to work from home however they will have to remain in touch with students and schools over phone or social media up to the March 31st 2020. The school teachers will prepare result meanwhile and undertake evaluation work of non CBSE examinations from home.

The non teaching staff members of the schools are also allowed to put on duty on rotation basis in such a manner that not more than 50% of staff attends duty subject to minimum 1 ministerial staff member for at least 3 hours on working days.

Meanwhile the teaching staff working in colleges shall also work from home till 31st of March and may remain in touch via technology, says the order.

The head of school is asked to be present along with one staff member from teaching faculty as per requirement. The teachers are also asked not to leave the station without prior permission of the competent authority. The Education department will also provide training to master trainers and volunteers during this period.

top news
Coronavirus: India’s Covid-19 count rises to 258, ICMR changes testing norms
Coronavirus: India’s Covid-19 count rises to 258, ICMR changes testing norms
LIVE: PM praises Twitter, WhatsApp, Google for waging info war on covid-19
LIVE: PM praises Twitter, WhatsApp, Google for waging info war on covid-19
Covid-19: Pune woman with no foreign travel history tests positive
Covid-19: Pune woman with no foreign travel history tests positive
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Coronavirus: Tracing Kanika Kapoor’s steps from Lucknow to Lutyens
Coronavirus: Tracing Kanika Kapoor’s steps from Lucknow to Lutyens
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Harsha Bhogle slams people for ‘partying’ amid coronavirus pandemic
Harsha Bhogle slams people for ‘partying’ amid coronavirus pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News