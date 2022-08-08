CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022: 82.10 % pass CHSE Odisha result

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 has been announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE). The CHSE Class 12th Odisha result is available on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year the overall pass percentage of Arts stream is 82.10 percent and Vocational stream is 70.35 percent. 1.71 lakh students have passed in Arts stream exam out of 2.14 lakh students who have appeared for the exam. The pass percentage of boys is 75.08 percent

The Odisha CHSE Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Over 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination. Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has announced +2 final examination results for Science and Commerce stream students on July 27.

This year a total of 78,077 candidates appeared for the Science stream and 24,136 appeared for the Commerce streams. The overall pass percentage for the commerce stream was 89.2% and for the Arts stream the pass percentage was 94.12%.