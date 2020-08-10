CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020 Date: Odisha class 12 science results to be declared on August 12

education

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:48 IST

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: Odisha will announce the results of its higher secondary science results on August 12 while that of commerce and Arts stream will be out by third week and final weeks of August respectively.

Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Dash said the results would be announced on Aug 12 at 12.30 pm in the office of council of higher secondary examination. The students can check their results at the official website: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Approximately 3 lakh students had appeared for the higher secondary exams.

This year the state government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to Covid restrictions on opening of educational institutions. At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were waiting to be held.

The CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE. “In case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the minister said.