CII to train 5000 Telangana school teachers in basic IT skills

Sep 06, 2019

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Department of School Education to train 5,000 government teachers in basic IT skills.

The MoU was signed on Friday.

The project would be implemented in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and CII member companies. About 500 corporate volunteers would be involved in implementing the project, which will be launched in Hyderabad and will later be expanded to Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and other districts.

T. Vijay Kumar, Director, Department of Education, and V. Rajanna, past Chairman of CII Telangana and Senior Vice-President & Global Head - Technology Business Unit, Tata Consultancy Services, signed the MoU.

B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Department of Education, andA G.D. Priyadarshini, Consultant, Department of Education, Government of Telangana, were present on the occasion.

Janardhan Reddy appreciated the efforts of TCS and CII member companies to collaborate with the Education Department and to bring a positive change in the society. He also said the CSR portal, recently launched by the Department of Education, was receiving good response and he wished to collaborate with many more corporates in future to address the needs of the government schools.

Vijay Kumar briefed about the coding skills training, being initiated by the department for the school children.

Rajanna said CII member companies and TCS were committed to bring positive change in the education system.

