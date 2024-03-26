CISCE postpones class 12 Psychology exam due to missing question papers from a centre, check fresh date here

CISCE postpones class 12 Psychology exam: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) postponed Class 12 Psychology exam that was scheduled on Wednesday to April 4th after one of its examination centers lost question papers, the board said on Tuesday. In a public notice issued a day ahead of the exam the board said one of the ISC year 2024 examination centers has reported that the question paper packet of the forthcoming ISC year 2024, Psychology examination, was “lost”.

This is the second time in one month that the board has postponed a class 12 exam or India School Certificate (ISC) examination. Earlier on February 26, the board had canceled class 12 Chemistry citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

“In view of the above fact, the ISC year 2024 Psychology examination, scheduled for Wednesday, 27th March, 2024, has been postponed. This examination has been rescheduled for Thursday 4th April 2024, 2pm,” the board said.

The board has asked the principals of its all affiliated schools to handover the question papers of the examination scheduled on Wednesday to the conveners of their centers at the earliest.

“A fresh set of question papers to be used for the ISC year 2024 Psychology examination, scheduled for Thursday April 4, 2024, will be sent to the conveners of your schools, shortly,” the board said.

The rest of the exams will continue as per the schedule, the school informed.

The ISC exams started on February 12 and will continue till April 4 now. There are around 2700 CISCE affiliated schools in India and abroad.