Class 12 history books sacrilegious: Badal

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, on Tuesday, asked Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to express remorse and apologise to the community for the incalculable hurt caused to it by the denigration of Sikh Gurus in the newly brought out Class 12 history book of the Punjab Secondary Examination Board (PSEB).

The five-time CM Badal said it was condemnable that the CM had abrogated his responsibility as the head of state and refused to register criminal cases against those responsible for the preparation and distribution of ‘sacrilegious material’.

He added that the mere withdrawal of the history book was not enough. “It is a brazen assault on the sacred image of Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Hargobind, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh. No Sikh could tolerate the claim in the new book that Guru Gobind Singh fled from Chamkaur Sahib, without informing anyone and that the Mughals did not order the martyrdom of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev but had merely fined him,” he said.

Badal added that the Congress government’s refusal to bring the perpetrators, including the PSEB chairman, to book indicated that there was a deeprooted conspiracy to distort Sikh history.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 14:12 IST