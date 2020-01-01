CLAT 2020 application process begins today, check details here

education

Consortium of National Law University has started the online application process for CLAT 2020. CLAT stands for Common Law Admission Test.

Candidates who have passed class 12th examination and aspire to become a law graduate can register for CLAT 2020 at clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the information brochure, the application window will be open from January1, 2020 (12 noon) till March 31, 2020. The CLAT 2020 exam will be conducted on May 10, 2020.

The answer key of CLAT 2020 exam will be released on May 11, 2020. Candidates will be able to raise objections till May 15, 2020 after which the final answer key and results will be declared.

About CLAT :

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.