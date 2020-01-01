e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Education / CLAT 2020 application process begins today, check details here

CLAT 2020 application process begins today, check details here

According to the information brochure, the application window will be open from January1, 2020 (12 noon) till March 31, 2020.

education Updated: Jan 01, 2020 12:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CLAT application process begins.
CLAT application process begins. (HT File)
         

Consortium of National Law University has started the online application process for CLAT 2020. CLAT stands for Common Law Admission Test.

Candidates who have passed class 12th examination and aspire to become a law graduate can register for CLAT 2020 at clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the information brochure, the application window will be open from January1, 2020 (12 noon) till March 31, 2020. The CLAT 2020 exam will be conducted on May 10, 2020.

The answer key of CLAT 2020 exam will be released on May 11, 2020. Candidates will be able to raise objections till May 15, 2020 after which the final answer key and results will be declared.

About CLAT :

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

tags
top news
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News