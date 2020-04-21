e-paper
CLAT 2020 exam postponed, apply till May 18

A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the consortium’s official website.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:49 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CLAT 2020 exam. (HT file)
         

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the Consortium of National Law Universities on Tuesday rescheduled the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 to June 21, and extended the last date to fill online applications for CLAT 2020 till May 18. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the consortium’s official website.

As per the notification, students can email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call on 080 47162020 (between 10 am-5 pm on all working days) for any queries.

CLAT is a national level exam held for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses taught at 22 law universities across India. It is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities having representative universities as members.

