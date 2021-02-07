CM will decide on resuming classes from Standard 1-8, says Tamil Nadu minister
Classes for IX and XI standard students in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday while resumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided upon by Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Sunday.
Students should attend the classes by wearing the masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and bring an acceptance from parents that they are willing to send their wards to school, he told reporters here.
Already, classrooms have been sprayed with disinfectants, the toilets and other places in the schools been cleaned, he said. Referring to a few complaints against some private schools demanding full fees from the students prior to the annual examination or they would not be allowed to write it, the Minister said the state government would take action against such schools.
Earlier, he distributed 'Thalikku Thangam' to 484 women and benefits of a many welfare schemes in the presence of Erode district Collector C Kathiravan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM will decide on resuming classes from Standard 1-8, says Tamil Nadu minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi pitches for teaching in local language by medical colleges, tech institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt issues guidelines for reopening schools for classes 1-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Learning should be a continuous process, says President Ram Nath Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Meritorious schools' in Punjab to open from Feb 9 with COVID protocols in place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt sends proposal to Centre for Sainik School at all 18 divisional HQs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
71,000 teachers recruited in Assam in last 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt issues guidelines for parent outreach program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS clerk prelim results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk prelim examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Schools under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to be renamed after Subhas Chandra Bose'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Class 12 and 10 board exams to begin from May 18 and 19
- All the board examinees including class 10 and 12 candidates will appear for English paper on the first day of examinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox