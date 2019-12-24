CMAT admit card 2020 released today at cmat.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:03 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT 2020 admit card on its official website. Candidate can download the CMAT 2020 admit card at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The NTA CMAT 2020 exam will be held on January 28, 2020 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

NTA will declare the CMAT 2020 result on February 7, 2020.

How to download CMAT 2020 Admit Card:

VIsit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given that reads “Download CMAT admit card 2020 “

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Once the candidates have cleared the exam, they will have to appear for selection procedure of that particular institute which may comprise of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final selection of the candidates will be on the basis of the candidates performance based on above.

CMAT stands for Common Management Admission Test.It is conducted for admission to various management programs across the country. The participating institutes of CMAT-2019 were the institutions which had accepted the CMAT Score.