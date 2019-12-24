e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Education / CMAT admit card 2020 released today at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT admit card 2020 released today at cmat.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT 2020 admit card today on its official website. Candidates can download the CMAT 2020 admit card at cmat.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:03 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CMAT Admit Card 2020 released
CMAT Admit Card 2020 released(NTA)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT 2020 admit card on its official website. Candidate can download the CMAT 2020 admit card at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The NTA CMAT 2020 exam will be held on January 28, 2020 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

NTA will declare the CMAT 2020 result on February 7, 2020.

Hindustantimes

How to download CMAT 2020 Admit Card:

VIsit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given that reads “Download CMAT admit card 2020 “

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Once the candidates have cleared the exam, they will have to appear for selection procedure of that particular institute which may comprise of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final selection of the candidates will be on the basis of the candidates performance based on above.

CMAT stands for Common Management Admission Test.It is conducted for admission to various management programs across the country. The participating institutes of CMAT-2019 were the institutions which had accepted the CMAT Score.  

tags
top news
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Won’t allow detention centres in Maharashtra for NRC, says Uddhav Thackeray
Won’t allow detention centres in Maharashtra for NRC, says Uddhav Thackeray
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
trending topics
CAA protestKangana RanautVirat KohliNTA UGC NET Final Answer KeysDeepika PadukoneBCCI

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News