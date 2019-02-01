CMAT answer key 2019 released at ntacmat.nic.in, raise objections now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 question paper and answer key on Friday. The examination was held on January 28 in two shifts. The Examination was held in 84 Cities in 25 States/UTs for which 64,582 candidates were registered.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination, can check the CMAT answer from the official website ntacmat.nic.in.

CMAT 2019 question paper and answer key: Here is how to check

1) Visit the official website ntacmat.nic.in.

2) Click on the link for question paper and responses

3) Enter the required details on the login page that opens.

4) View the question paper and your responses and take a printout.

This facility will remain available up to 11am on February 3. Candidates are advised to save their question papers and responses for future reference and for challenging answer keys.

1) Candidates can check the answer key and challenge it by clicking on the link for answer key challenge

2) Enter the required details on the login page that opens

3) Follow the steps as directed

4) Candidates need to pay Rs 1000 as fee for each question challenged.

The fee can be paid only through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. Any objection raised after 11am on February 3 will not be considered.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 20:08 IST