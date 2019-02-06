CMAT GPAT 2019 results out today, check official links, latest update here

CMAT 2019 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2019) and GPAT today on February 6, 2019 at its official website ntacmat.nic.in or ntagpat.nic.in. Earlier, the speculations were that the results will be declared on February 5.

According to the official information brochure of CMAT, the tentative date for result declaration is by February 8.

An official of NTA told Indian Express that “Due to some technical reasons, the results cannot be uploaded today. The NTA will release the results of CMAT, GPAT examinations on January 6. ”The examination was held on January 28 in two shifts in 84 Cities in 25 States/UTs for which 64,582 candidates were registered.

CMAT is conducted for admission to management programmes offered by AICTE approved management institutes. GPAT is conducted for admission to Post-graduate pharmacy programmes at AICTE approved institutes.

NTA CMAT GPAT results 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official websites at ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘download result.’

Enter your registration number, roll number

Your results will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out for further reference

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 10:55 IST