CMAT result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 result. The examination was held on January 28.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the CMAT 2019 result from the official website for CMAT.

CMAT result 2019 : Here is the direct link to check

CMAT 2019 result: Steps to check

Visit the official website of CMAT

Click on view CMAT 2019 result

Login through application number and id or application number and date of birth.

Sign in to check result.

Note: CMAT scores will be accepted by over 1000 participating institutes. Candidates should see the details of the admission process of each participating institute of CMAT-2019 on their respective website.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 21:14 IST