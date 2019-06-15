College of Vocational Studies may soon offer PG courses

After getting a green signal from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the College of Vocational Studies may start working on providing a postgraduate programme for students who wish to pursue higher studies in vocational education or research in the area.

“Ours is one of the rare Delhi University colleges to get UGC approval to set up a Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Centre for Kaushal which means we can design and introduce offer M.Voc programmes or carry out research in the area,” principal Inder Jeet Dagar, said.

Currently, the college offers around 600 seats in seven undergraduate programmes — human resource management, marketing management and retail business, tourism management, office management and secretarial practice, management and marketing of insurance, material management and small and medium enterprises.

Talking about the increasing attention that vocational courses have been receiving in the past few years, Dagar said it had helped in changing people’s mindset. “Earlier, people used to think that this course is for below average students. Now, they know that is not the case. Conventional courses are not helping students in getting any jobs. B.Voc courses, on the other hand, provide skill-based training that helps them in securing employment.”

“Human resource management, one of the flagship courses of the college, saw cutoffs going as high as 90% last year (in the general category),” Dagar said. She added that over the years, the college has also recorded an increase in the number of female students.

Students scoring an aggregate of 45% marks or more in one language from List A and combination of at least one other subject from Lists A or List B and up to two relevant vocational subjects will be eligible to apply for the courses. Students from regular streams can also choose up to three elective subjects from List B and apply for vocational courses

“Students are more focussed and career-oriented now. Our vocational subjects are management-oriented so there is a more professional approach which is different from the vocational training in schools,” said Sunil(goes by a single name), an assistant professor who has taught in the college for over a decade.

In order to “diversify programmes,” the college also offers honours courses in subjects like history, economics and computer science.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 11:45 IST