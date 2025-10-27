AIBE 20 registration window closes tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com, apply here | Check exam timing

Bar Council of India Trust will close the AIBE 20 registration window on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the All India Bar Examination-20 can submit their applications on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 20 registration window will close on October 28, 2025. Apply through the direct link here.

Candidates will need to provide details like their mobile number and email id to register for AIBE 20.

DIRECT LINK TO REGISTER FOR AIBE 20 General/ OBC category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹3500, and candidates belonging to SC / ST / PWD categories should pay ₹2500.

Applications without payment of the prescribed fee will be considered incomplete and won't be processed.

The link to pay application fee will be active till October 29, 2025, and the last date of application correction window form is October 31, 2025.

Further, AIBE 20 admit card will be released on November 15, and the examination is scheduled for November 30, 2025.

Timing of exam As per the official website, the timing of AIBE 20 is 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and the entry of candidates will start by 11:30 AM.

AIBE 20: Steps to register Candidates can register for AIBE 20 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for AIBE 20.

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Login to your account.

5. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIBE.