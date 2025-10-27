Edit Profile
    UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released, examinations begin from November 9 | Check important dates

    UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: The commission has released the exam calendar for the 2025-26 session. Check important dates below. 

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 1:13 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC, has released the examination calendar for the 2025-26 academic session. The schedule can be accessed on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

    UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 is out at upsssc.gov.in. The important dates are given here, (Representative image/HT file)
    

    As per the notification, the examinations begin with Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination 2025 scheduled for November 9, 2025. The exam will be held from 10 AM to 12 noon.

    This will be followed by the Draftsman and Cartographer Main Exam and the Stenographer Main Exam on November 16, 2025.

    Check the full schedule here:

    EXAM NAMETYPE OF EXAMEXAM DATE & TIME
    Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Main Exam (Advt: 10-Exam/2023)Written examNovember 9, 2025 from 10 AM - 12 PM
    Draftsman and Cartographer Main Exam (Advt: 11-Exam/2023)Written examNovember 16, 2025 from 10 AM - 12 PM
    Stenographer Main Exam (Advt: 09-Exam/2023)Written examNovember 16, 2025 from 3 PM - 5 PM
    Junior Assistant Main Exam (Advt: 09-Exam/2022)Typing test November 22, 2025
    Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk & Assistant Level-3 Main Exam (Advt: 08-Exam/2023)Typing testNovember 23, 2025 - December 17, 2025
    Health Worker (Female) Main Exam (Advt: 11-Exam/2024)Written examJanuary 11, 2026 from 10 AM - 12 PM
    Stenographer Main Exam (Advt: 13-Exam/2024)Written examJanuary 18, 2026 from 10 AM - 12 PM
    Junior Assistant Main Exam (Advt: 12-Exam/2024)Written examFebruary 1, 2026 from 10 AM - 12 PM

    UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: Steps to download

    Candidates can check and download the exam calendar by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to check of UPPSC Examination Calendar 2025-26.

    3. The exam calendar PDF will be displayed on the screen.

    4. Check and the important dates.

    5. Download the exam calendar.

    6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSSSC.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes