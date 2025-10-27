UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released, examinations begin from November 9 | Check important dates

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC, has released the examination calendar for the 2025-26 academic session. The schedule can be accessed on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 is out at upsssc.gov.in. The important dates are given here, (Representative image/HT file)

As per the notification, the examinations begin with Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination 2025 scheduled for November 9, 2025. The exam will be held from 10 AM to 12 noon.

This will be followed by the Draftsman and Cartographer Main Exam and the Stenographer Main Exam on November 16, 2025.

