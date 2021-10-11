Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE XVI admit card released at allindiabarexamination.com, know how to download
AIBE XVI admit card released at allindiabarexamination.com, know how to download

AIBE-XVI admit card released at allindiabarexamination.com, check the direct link here(Praful Gangurde/HT file)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

AIBE XVI admit card: All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) admit card has been released on the official website of AIBE. All the concerned candidates can download their admit card from the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE XVI will be held on October 31.

Here is the direct link to download the AIBE-XVI admit card

AIBE XVI admit card 2021: How to download

Follow the steps given below to download the AIBE XVI admit card

Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

Click the admit card link given on the homepage

Key in all the required details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out of the admit card

