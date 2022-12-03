Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AISSEE 2023: NTA extends registration date till December 5 at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2023: NTA extends registration date till December 5 at aissee.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:23 AM IST

AISSEE 2023 registration date has been extended. Candidates can check the direct link and how to apply below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the AISSEE 2023 registration date till December 5, 2022. Candidates who have to apply for All India Sainik School Examination 2023 can apply online through the official site of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply is December 5, 2022 and last date for payment of fee is till December 5, 2022. The correction window will open on December 7 and will close on December 11, 2022.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Exam Application Form online through the correction window during this period. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading.

AISSEE 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on AISSEE 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

