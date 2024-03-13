AISSEE 2024 answer key out, Sainik School entrance results next

AISSEE 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024). Candidates who have appeared in the Sainik School entrance examination for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 can check it on the official website of the agency, nta.ac.in. AISSEE 2024: Sainik School answer key out(Shutterstock)

AISSEE Class 9 answer key

AISSEE Class 6 answer key

Next, the results of the examination will be declared. Candidates can check it on the websites exams.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

The entrance exam was conducted on January 28 in the Paper-Pen mode. The provisional answer key was released on February 25, 2024, and the objection window was closed on February 27. Candidates' feedback on the provisional answer key was taken into consideration while preparing the final answer key.

There is no provision for candidates and parents to raise objections to the final answer key of AISSEE.

The results of the AISSEE exam will be based on the final key.

AISSEE 2024: How to check answer key

Go to nta.ac.in. Open the Sainik School entrance exam answer key download link given on the home page. Download the PDF and check the answer key. Calculate your marks.

When declared, candidates can check the Sainik School entrance exam results using their application numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

About AISSEE and Sainik Schools

NTA conducts the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

These schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society (SSS), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It prepares cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and other Training Academies for officers.

For further information, visit the NTA websites – nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.