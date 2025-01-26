AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam's application correction window opens today

National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application form correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025) today, January 26. Candidates who have applied for the test within the deadline can make changes in their forms up to January 28 at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ AISSEE: Sainik School entrance exam application correction window opens today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The extended application window for AISSEE 2025 ended at 5 pm on January 23.

The exam will be held offline using OMR sheets in 190 cities across India.

The detailed schedule for the exam and the admit card release date will be announced later.

Candidates must be 10-12 years old on March 31 to appear for the AISSEE Class 6 entrance exam. This means they should be born between April 1, 2013 and March 31, 2015 (both days inclusive).

Girl candidates can are eligible for admission to Class 6 in all Sainik schools.

Candidates who are between 13 and 15 years on March 31, 2025 (meaning those who were born between April 1, 2010 and March 31, 2012) are eligible to appear for the Class 9 entrance exam.

Applicants need to pass Class 8 from a recognised school to appear for the Class 9 exam.

There will be 125 questions in the Class 6 entrance exam. The paper will cover four topics: Language, Mathematics, Intelligence and General Knowledge. The exam will have 125 questions for 300 marks.

Questions in Language, Intelligence and General Knowledge sections will carry two marks each, meaning the total marks in these sections will be 50 each.

In Mathematics, there will be 50 questions for 150 marks.

In the Class 9 question paper, there will be 150 questions for 400 marks.

Topics in the Class 9 exam are Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science, and Social Science.

The Mathematics section will have 50 questions carrying 4 marks each.

The remaining four sections will have 25 questions, each carrying 2 marks.

For more information about AISSEE 2025, candidates can visit the official website.