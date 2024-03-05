Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP DSC Hall Ticket 2024 on March 5, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in. AP DSC Hall Ticket 2024 releasing today , here’s how to download

The examination will be conducted from March 15 to March 30, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

All the appearing candidates can follow the steps to download the admit card below.

Visit the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Click on AP DSC Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key will be displayed on March 31 and the last date of raise objection will be till April 3, 2024. The final answer key will release on April 8, 2024 and the results will be announced on April 15, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APDSC.