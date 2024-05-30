Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi430C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET result, rankcard awaited on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, updates here

    May 30, 2024 3:09 PM IST
    The APSCHE is expected to soon release AP EAMCET 2024 results soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on AP EAPCET 2024 scorecard and more.
    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET 2024 scorecard awaited
    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET 2024 scorecard awaited

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the results of the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET 2024) soon. Once released, candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the AP EAMCET scorecards from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Notably, the APSCHE published the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024 on May 24. Along with the answer key, the commission also published candidates' responses and question papers for the entrance test. The Preliminary Keys for AP EAPCET-2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) streams were published on May 23....Read More

    The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of AP EAMCET was open till May 26, 10 am.

    It may be mentioned here that the AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The AP EAMCET Engineering exam was held from May 18 to May 23.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on AP EAMCET Results 2024.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 30, 2024 3:09 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Keep these details ready

    1. Roll number
    2. Registration number
    May 30, 2024 3:03 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Rank card link not yet active

    The AP EAMCET 2024 rank card link is not yet active. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check the rank card by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    May 30, 2024 3:01 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: When did APSCHE release the provisional Answer Key?

    The APSCHE published the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024 for Engineering stream on May 24.

    The Preliminary Keys for AP EAPCET-2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) streams were published on May 23.

    May 30, 2024 2:59 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: How to check rank card when released?

    1. Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.\
    2. On the home page, click on the link on the AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET rank card download link.
    3. Enter login credentials such as roll number and registration number.
    4. Check the AP EAMCET 2024 rank card displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and keep a printed copy of the rank card for future reference.
    May 30, 2024 2:55 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: What are the credentials required to check scores?

    Candidates will need to enter details such as their roll number and registration to check their AP EAMCET Results 2024.

    May 30, 2024 2:54 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Where will rankcards be published?

    The AP EAMCET 2024 or AP EAPCET 2024 rankcards will be published on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    May 30, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Scorecard awaited

    The AP EAMCET 2024 scorecards are awaited.

    News education competitive exams AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET result, rankcard awaited on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, updates here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes