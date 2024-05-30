AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: AP EAPCET result, rankcard awaited on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, updates here
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the results of the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET 2024) soon. Once released, candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the AP EAMCET scorecards from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Notably, the APSCHE published the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024 on May 24. Along with the answer key, the commission also published candidates' responses and question papers for the entrance test. The Preliminary Keys for AP EAPCET-2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) streams were published on May 23....Read More
The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of AP EAMCET was open till May 26, 10 am.
It may be mentioned here that the AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The AP EAMCET Engineering exam was held from May 18 to May 23.
AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Keep these details ready
- Roll number
- Registration number
AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Rank card link not yet active
The AP EAMCET 2024 rank card link is not yet active. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check the rank card by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: When did APSCHE release the provisional Answer Key?
The APSCHE published the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024 for Engineering stream on May 24.
The Preliminary Keys for AP EAPCET-2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) streams were published on May 23.
AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: How to check rank card when released?
- Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.\
- On the home page, click on the link on the AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET rank card download link.
- Enter login credentials such as roll number and registration number.
- Check the AP EAMCET 2024 rank card displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printed copy of the rank card for future reference.
AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: What are the credentials required to check scores?
Candidates will need to enter details such as their roll number and registration to check their AP EAMCET Results 2024.
AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Where will rankcards be published?
The AP EAMCET 2024 or AP EAPCET 2024 rankcards will be published on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Scorecard awaited
The AP EAMCET 2024 scorecards are awaited.