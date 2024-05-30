The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the results of the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET 2024) soon. Once released, candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the AP EAMCET scorecards from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Notably, the APSCHE published the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024 on May 24. Along with the answer key, the commission also published candidates' responses and question papers for the entrance test. The Preliminary Keys for AP EAPCET-2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) streams were published on May 23....Read More

The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of AP EAMCET was open till May 26, 10 am.

It may be mentioned here that the AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The AP EAMCET Engineering exam was held from May 18 to May 23.

