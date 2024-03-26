Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has started the AP LAWCET 2024 registration process on March 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2024 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Course LL.M. can find the direct link through the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP LAWCET 2024 registration begins, direct link here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till April 25, 2024. The last date to apply with late fee of ₹500/- is till May 3, 2024. The correction window will open on May 30 and will close on June 1, 2024.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from June 3, 2024, onwards, and the AP LAWCET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 9, 2024, in a single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

The provisional answer key will release on June 10 and the objection window will open on June 11, 2024. The last date to raise objections is till June 12, 2024.

AP LAWCET 2024: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and now fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for AP LAWCET for OC is ₹900/-, BC is ₹850/- and SC &ST is ₹800/-. The fee for AP PGLCET is ₹1000/- for OC, ₹950/- for BC and ₹900/- for SC &ST. The payment should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.