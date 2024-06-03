Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has released AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 on June 3, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2024 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Course LL.M. can find the download link of admit card through the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

AP LAWCET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 9, 2024, in a single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. The APLAWCET (3 year and 5 year LLB courses) will be conducted in English and Telugu versions and AP PGLCET (LLM courses) question paper will be in English only.

AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

All those candidates who want to download the admit card or hall ticket can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key will release on June 10 and the objection window will open on June 11, 2024. The last date to raise objections is till June 12, 2024.

The date of result announcement has not been shared on the information booklet. The Candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the APLAWCET-2024. Rank obtained in APLAWCET-2024 is valid for admission in to 3 year /5 year Law Courses for the academic year 2024-2025 only. The rank card will not be sent by post. Candidates will have to download it through the official website of AP LAWCET. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.