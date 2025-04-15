Menu Explore
AP POLYCET 2025: Last date today to apply at polycetap.nic.in, exam on April 30

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 15, 2025 01:40 PM IST

AP POLYCET 2025 registration ends today, April 15, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh will close the application process for AP POLYCET 2025 on April 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET 2025: Last date today to apply at polycetap.nic.in, exam on April 30
AP POLYCET 2025: Last date today to apply at polycetap.nic.in, exam on April 30

Candidates must have passed the S.S.C. Examination conducted by the State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh.

Accepted equivalent examinations include: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or Indian Council for Secondary Education (ICSE) or National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or A.P. Open School Society (APOSS) or Class X examinations conducted by various State Boards of Secondary Education in India

The AP POLYCET examination will be held on April 30, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. The syllabus covers Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry from the X Class (S.S.C.) Examination, March-2025, as prescribed by the State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh.Candidates must download the hall tickets one week before POLYCET 2025.

Direct link to apply for AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

2. Click on AP POLYCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where registration can be done.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 400/- for OC/BC candidates and 100/- for SC/ST candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On