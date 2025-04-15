TS TET 2025: June exam registration begins today, know where to apply

TS TET 2025: The Telangana Department of School Education will start registration for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET) June 2025 registration from today, April 15. Candidates need to apply for the exam at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/. The last date is April 30. Telangana TS TET June 2025 registration from today(Official website, screenshot)

The exam will be held from June 15 to 30. It will be conducted in two sessions – the morning session from 9 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

TS TET 2025 eligibility Criteria

To appear for paper 1 (for teachers of classes 1 to 5), candidates need to pass the intermediate or Class 12 examination with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC, ST, BC and PH) and have a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or equivalent.

For paper 2 (classes 6 to 8 teacher), they need a bachelor's degree (BA, BSc or BCom) with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC, ST, BC and PH) along with BEd or BEd (Special Education) qualification.

The TG TET 2025 application fee is ₹750 for one paper and ₹1,000 for both papers.

Both papers of TS TET 2025 will have 150 multiple-choice questions.

TS TET June 2025: How to apply

Go to the official website.

Open the fee payment link and submit the application fee. Save a copy of the payment confirmation page.

Now, log in with your credentials and fill out the application form.

Upload documents.

Review the details entered.

Submit the form and download the final page.

Candidates can visit the official website for further details. Here is the direct link.