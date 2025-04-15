KCET 2025: Karnataka UGCET from today, admit card link, instructions

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET, also called KCET) from today, April 15. Admit card for the exam was released previously on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET 2025: The Karnataka UGCET exam will begin today, April 15 (HT archive)

KCET admit card 2025: Direct link

Those who have yet to download their hall tickets can use the link given above. Login details required to check the admit card are login ID or registration number and password.

Steps to download KCET admit card 2025

Go to the KEA official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the admissions section and then UGCET- 2025

Open the the link that reads ‘UG Common Entrance Test- 2025 Admission Ticket Link’

A login window will appear. Key in your credentials.

Submit and check the admit card.

These are some important instructions all candidates should know and follow:

Check and ensure that details such as name, photograph, QR code, etc., are showing properly on the printed admit card. If any of these details are not showing correctly, take a re-print. Bring all the documents prescribed on the admit card to the exam venue. Read the instructions given on the admit card and follow them. Do not carry any prohibited item to the exam venue. Follow the KCET dress code. Do not wear long-sleeved clothes. Watches are also banned. There will be a clock at the exam hall so that candidates can keep track of time.

Recently, KEA announced several measures to ensure the safe conduct of KCET and to avoid any malpractice. All exam centres will be under CCTV surveillance during the test.

Before entering the exam hall, candidates will undergo mandatory frisking.

The KCET 2025 examination is scheduled for April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the KEA website for more updates about the exam.